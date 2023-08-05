Better than brand new! This gorgeous home is located in a quiet city neighborhood with easy interstate access. The quality Hardie board siding offers durability and easy maintenance. The open living areas and large, beautifully designed kitchen make for easy meal preparation and entertaining. Cabinets and countertops are top quality. All appliances remain including washer & dryer. Space galore with four bedrooms and two and one half baths. Large tree-lined deck out back. Put this house on your “must see” list. Coinvent to downtown Kannapolis.