This beautiful home is a perfect fit for anyone looking for a natural color palette and flexible living space. The kitchen features a center island, perfect for entertaining, and the primary bathroom has a separate tub and shower, double sinks, and good under sink storage. The backyard is fenced in and includes a sitting area, perfect for enjoying a morning cup of coffee. With all of these features, this home is sure to be the perfect place to call home.
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $400,000
