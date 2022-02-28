 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $402,990

4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $402,990

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $402,990

Based on our top-selling plan, the Harrington delights with its massive second-floor owner's suite privately tucked away on the same level as its three additional bedrooms.. The first floor impresses with a generous open concept family room, breakfast nook and large center island. The first floor can be completed with a dining room that can be a living room, study or a 5th bedroom with full bathroom.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts