***Huge 10k price reduction***Don't miss your opportunity to be part of this amazing community. The builder has finished building so here's your chance. This home sits on one of the best lots, boasts an oversized 2 car garage, flat driveway, covered rocking chair front porch, extended back patio and the inside is stunning as well! The gourmet kitchen with large island is spectacular and overlooks the large great room for all your family or friends to gather. There is also a private office space on the main and a drop zone to keep those shoes organized. The upstairs is equally impressive with 4 bedrooms, a flexible space loft area and a large laundry room with the added folding table. The owners added so many builder upgrades with plans of making this their forever home prior to being relocated for work. This home is basically new but better with added paint and blinds. Location is amazing close to the Carolina Thread Trailhead, Cannonballers Stadium and W. Ave social district.