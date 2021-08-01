4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $444,900

Must see one of a kind Classic Home located on quiet Kannapolis Street about a mile from Downtown Kannapolis Revitalization. Home has updated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and white cabinets. Mud/Laundry room has utility sink, cabinets and new back splash. Full bath downstairs has been updated with new vanity, flooring and fixtures. Extra room on main level is ideal for multiple uses including bedroom, den, play room, office etc... Room in basement off of garage does have heat and air. Master bedroom has two large closets with plenty of room for storage.