4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $448,000

Desirable Kellswater Bridge Community. This 2 Story 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home private level fenced in backyard backs up to a reserved area overlooking a pond from you back covered porch. This home offers open floor plan, crown molding, chair rail, picture framing, coffered ceilings and architectural details throughout. Study/Flex space on the main level, Formal Dining room for Family gatherings, Gourmet Kitchen w/ granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, pantry, island, breakfast area, and tons of cabinetry. Great room has a gas fireplace, plenty of natural light and scenic views. Huge Primary Suite w/ large garden tub, tiled walk in shower, two separate vanities, oversized walk in closet. 3 additional large secondary bedrooms and full bath. Open loft area upstairs/flex space. 2 car attached garage w/ additional storage. This home shows like a model home. Welcome HOME!