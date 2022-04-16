 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $460,000

Beautiful energy efficient home is located in a fantastic community close to everything you need! The open floor plan features a main level home office, the kitchen offers an island overlooking the family room, all flowing nicely for relaxing or entertaining alike. Enjoy 4 bedrooms upstairs PLUS a loft! Neighborhood amenities include basketball court, volleyball court, inground pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, covered picnic area, playground and walking trails.

