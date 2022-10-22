4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $489,000

Elegant 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in sought after Kellswater Bridge! Modern meets traditional with a beautiful foyer that opens to a gorgeous dining room with tray ceilings & floor to ceiling windows to highlight gleaming floors. Perfectly executed open concept main floor that starts with the light & airy kitchen - including stunning countertops, oversized island with bar seating, breakfast area & large family room w/stately fireplace. Large primary bedroom on main floor with separate tub & shower in bathroom, & large walk-in closet. Second floor boasts 3 spacious bedrooms + bonus room area & large walk-in storage area. Enjoy the backyard from the private, classy & brand new paved patio w/firepit surrounded by bench seating. Several amenities in the community which includes a pool, playground, tennis & sand volleyball courts perfect for enjoying the beautiful weather during all seasons!