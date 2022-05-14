4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $489,900

Like New and Stunning in Amenity-Rich Kellswater Bridge! Gorgeous Kitchen with Quartz Counters and Tile Backsplash, Soft-Close Cabinets and Drawers, Under-cabinet Lighting, USB Outlet, Pantry, Stainless Steel Appliances including Double Ovens and 5-Burner Gas Range. Primary Bedroom on Main Level with Tray Ceiling, Huge Closet and Full Ensuite including Garden Tub with Ceramic Tile Surround, Ceramic Tile Shower w/ Glass Doors, & separate Water Closet. Beautiful Office/Dining Room w/ Coffered Ceiling and upgraded Trim Package. Large Bonus Room/Loft-perfect for Media/Entertainment Center, Extra Bedroom 'Jack and Jill' w/ Dual Vanity & Single Vanity Rooms, Walk-In Attic with AMAZING storage, 2x6 Exterior Walls for Added Insulation, Low-E Insulated Windows, NEST HVAC/Video Doorbell, Grill Gas Line, Pergola & Huge Patio in Rear Yard! Kellswater Amenities include Pool, Volleyball, Tennis, Playground, Walking Trails & Clubhouse. Please don't hesitate to reach out if you have any questions!