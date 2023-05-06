This stunning home is nestled in the recently completed Trinity Crossing Neighborhood and is an absolute must-see. This property boasts four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms across two spacious stories. The main floor is adorned with elegant and upgraded light fixtures, while the immaculate kitchen steals the show with its gorgeous large island, updated faucet, and backsplash. The dining room features brand new floors, adding to the overall charm and sophistication of the home. The primary bedroom and guest bedroom each feature their own ensuite bathroom, providing both privacy and convenience. Enjoy the neighborhood's peaceful nature trail. With three exterior cameras already installed and ready for connection, your security is never compromised. Exterior spotlighting with automatic sunset mode has been added, creating an inviting ambiance and enhancing the home's beauty at night. Make this dream home yours today!