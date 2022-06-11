4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $575,000

Beautiful home, one of only a few custom builds in the neighborhood! The thoughtfully landscaped yard invites you to the spacious front porch, perfect for relaxing with your favorite drink and favorite people! Inside exquisite hardwoods stretch throughout, and lots of windows allow the natural light to shine! A focal point is the fireplace flanked by custom-built shelving, and the beamed ceiling offers a splendid architectural detail. The kitchen includes a large island and built-in banquette. Three bedrooms are downstairs, including the stately primary suite with two walk-in closets and luxurious private bath. Upstairs is the fourth bed and third bath along with an open loft area, perfect for a home office or private sitting room. The backyard has two sitting areas, one under the covered back porch; the other on the lower patio. Both inside and out, this property is full of exceptional details which offer convenience, comfort, and the perfect place to call home! Showings start 5/20.