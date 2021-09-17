Beautiful new construction home in Windsor Subdivision. 2850 sq ft plus unfinished basement. 4 bedroom/3.5 bathroom home. Kitchen will include white shaker cabinets with White marble tops, stainless gas range with hood vent, stainless dishwasher and microwave. 8’ doors on the main floor. Craftsman style trim. 2 car garage. Full unfinished basement framed for playroom/man cave plus two additional bedrooms and one more bathroom. Flat rear yard. Almost a 1/2 acre lot. Cabarrus County School district. Estimated completion of late September/Early October.
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $609,900
