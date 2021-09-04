4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $609,900

Beautiful new construction home in Windsor Subdivision. 2850 sq ft plus unfinished basement. 4 bedroom/3.5 bathroom home. Kitchen will include grey cabinets with White marble tops, stainless gas range with hood vent, stainless dishwasher and microwave. 8’ doors on the main floor. 2 car garage. Full unfinished basement framed for playroom/man cave plus two additional bedrooms and one more bathroom. Flat rear yard. Almost a 1/2 acre lot. Cabarrus County School district. Estimated completion of late September/Early October.