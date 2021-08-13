This beautiful custom brick home located in a secluded neighborhood on almost 1.5 acres has been impeccably kept and truly shows the pride of ownership with over $100K in recent upgrades. The kitchen at the heart of this home has been fully updated with new appliances and a large island for entertaining, and opens up to a great room with a stunningly tiled fireplace and beautiful built-ins. Also on the main floor you will find a full bath, bedroom, a lovely private study with built in workspace, and a large primary suite and laundry room. On the second floor you will love the large, multi-functional bonus area and two additional bedrooms, one of which has an amazing custom built closet system and an additional full bath. Outside you can enjoy the large deck that provides tons of privacy and boasts beautiful landscaping, invisible fence, and full irrigation system. This home must be experienced, as it combines a convenient location, great school district and low Cabarrus taxes.
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $650,000
