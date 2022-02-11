4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $899,000

Unique home with acreage located in Kannapolis! This home features 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms! Circle drive welcomes you as you drive up to this amazing home! Very large rooms and loads of potential! Closed porch and deck on rear of home! Large owners suite on main level. 3 bedrooms upstairs with sitting area! Loads of charm in this home!! Copy of survey will be on the kitchen table. convenient location to I-85, shopping and downtown Kannapolis!