4 Bedroom Home in Landis - $164,900

Multiple offers, please submit all offers by 5pm Thurs. 9/2/21 If you are looking for space this is it. Over an acre lot with trees all around. Home features 4BR and 2 BA with lots of space. Rocking chair front porch attached for enjoyment. Large deck out back overlooking the fenced yard. Large storage building for extra storage. Bathrooms have been updated. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and plenty of countertop space. Laundry room cabinets for additional storage. Roof replaced 2019 and HVAC 2018. This home is ready for new owners!