 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Landis - $164,900

4 Bedroom Home in Landis - $164,900

4 Bedroom Home in Landis - $164,900

Multiple offers, please submit all offers by 5pm Thurs. 9/2/21 If you are looking for space this is it. Over an acre lot with trees all around. Home features 4BR and 2 BA with lots of space. Rocking chair front porch attached for enjoyment. Large deck out back overlooking the fenced yard. Large storage building for extra storage. Bathrooms have been updated. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and plenty of countertop space. Laundry room cabinets for additional storage. Roof replaced 2019 and HVAC 2018. This home is ready for new owners!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State and Regional News

Wake County elementary school teacher dies from COVID-19 complications

  • Updated

Sep. 24—APEX — A Wake County elementary school teacher who contracted COVID-19 has died. In a letter sent Thursday to families at Scotts Ridge Elementary School in Apex, parents were told that Merridith Mongone had died that afternoon from complications due to COVID. Mongone was a fourth-grade teacher at the school. "She will be greatly missed by the staff, students, and Scotts Ridge community ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts