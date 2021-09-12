Welcome to the Heart of Landis and to your new remodeled home offering an outdoor oasis of relaxed living! Close to I-85, shopping and restaurants! Come see this beautiful 4 BR, 2 bath home with 1,404 sf and built on two lots - giving you .59 acres of area to play and enjoy - even has it's own treehouse! This cozy home offers that farmhouse feel with barn doors, tin ceilings, wooden beams, farm sink and so much more. Beautiful wooden floors were refinished a year ago to add to the appeal. Chef's kitchen/dining area offers lots of cabinetry and prep area. Lots of BRs and remodeled baths - one with tiled shower! Outdoor living offers firepit area along with brick paver patio area, and several water features (can convey). Two car carport w/workshop/storage area attached is a plus. Roof, siding, windows, doors and leaf guard gutters were installed in 2012. Home was under contract and terminated due to no reason concerning the condition of the home. Book your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Landis - $265,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
By any measure Jimmy Morrison lived an extraordinary life. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he returned home to Concord and, over five decades, b…
- Updated
Week 4 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus…
- Updated
CONCORD – In a public vs. private school battle of Cabarrus County football programs, the Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Cabarrus Warriors thr…
- Updated
The Concord Police Department completed a two-year undercover investigation into a trafficking organization the department claims was supplying cocaine to Concord and Kannapolis.
- Updated
Some of the first construction in the Farmington development that straddles the Cabarrus-Mecklenburg county line in Harrisburg is set to begin soon.
At 3 p.m. Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to offer North Carolinians an update on the state's progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
- Updated
The latest figures released by the Cabarrus Health Alliance and Atrium Health show the number of COVID-19 patients on life support has increas…
- Updated
A former Hickory High teacher has been arrested on 20 counts of statutory rape dating back to 2015.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Coleman powers way as Trojans top previously unbeaten Tigers for first win of season
CONCORD – Bouncing off a Mount Pleasant lineman inside the 10-yard line and finding a seam to the end zone, Nzai Coleman’s second touchdown wi…
Here previews of tonight’s high school football games involving teams from Cabarrus County, starting with their rankings in the Independent Tr…