4 Bedroom Home in Landis - $368,000

Move-in ready home on over one-quarter acre in quiet cul-de-sac. Two-story house has been immaculately kept inside and out. Neutral paint, sheet-vinyl flooring, and a bright open concept provides the perfect blank slate on which to begin crafting your dream home. Downstairs is a prime space for relaxing or entertaining with a large living room, dining area, and kitchen. Kitchen features hard surface countertops, black appliances, pantry, and breakfast bar. Also downstairs are a flex room and half bath. Upstairs is the primary suite which includes a private bath and walk-in closet, three additional bedrooms, a second full bath, and the laundry room. The wooded area behind the home offers both privacy and a lovely view from the back deck. The deck opens on both sides, one leading to a level, fenced area that is perfect for outdoor activities; the other leading to a smaller enclosure which would make a beautiful garden space or pet area. This home is truly a must see!