4 Bedroom Home in Landis - $970,000

Beautiful executive home nestled in a lakeside golf course community in the midst of a hardwood forest. Elegance abounds in this custom built home in immaculate condition. From the moment you enter the open foyer with soaring ceilings and breathtaking winding staircase, you know that this home is something special. Feel the warmth as the gorgeous hardwood floors invite you into the spectacular family room with cozy fireplace and a wall of windows showcasing the lovely forest behind. Gourmet chef's kitchen with Honduran mahogany cabinets , large island, ample bar seating and beautiful breakfast room bathed with natural light. Enjoy a glass of wine on the covered back porch in complete tranquility! First floor primary suite with spa-like master bath. separate office spaces on each floor. 3 bedrooms upstairs each have their own bath. Large bonus room with wet bar would make great pool/game room. Too many upgrades to list, come see it today!