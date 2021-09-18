4 Bedroom Home in Locust - $199,900

A BRAND NEW doublewide sits on a gracious 1.22 acre, cleared, level lot, in a lovely rural setting close to downtown Locust! There are NO restrictions on this property. Put in a garage, storage units, livestock, four-wheelers, etc. Spacious homes on large lots don't come around often. This is a rare opportunity to secure a home at this price point, in this appreciating area. The last two doublewides in Locust sold for 250k and 225k.