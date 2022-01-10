 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Locust - $310,990

The Reges a beautiful home with welcoming front porch features first-floor owner's suite and lives like a ranch home.. You'll enjoy all the storage from the kitchen pantry to closets and open layout living space plus dining room that can be optioned as a study. There's plenty of flexibility upstairs, so you can make the rooms of the home work best for your lifestyle. A loft plus three additional bedrooms and walk-in closets are standard. Options allow to take some of the space and create a private En Suite as well.

