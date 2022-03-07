With its covered front porch, the McPherson has a welcoming wide entry leading to a traditional dining room that's perfect for entertaining.. Both the kitchen and family room live to the rear of the home, with convenient access to the yard from the kitchen area. Unexpected luxuries upstairs include a dedicated, private sitting area in the owner's suite, as well as an open loft area. Three secondary bedrooms and a full bath are all located off of the loft, as is an ample laundry room.
4 Bedroom Home in Locust - $325,990
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A question I get all the time is “Hey what are they doing over at (insert location)?” Today’s Friday Five will try to answer a couple of those…
- Updated
CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus Vikings are headed to the Class 3A boys basketball semifinals after Jaiden Thompson’s career-best 37 points led…
- Updated
After months that have stretched into what seems like years, the N.C. Department of Transportation has opened one lane of traffic in each dire…
- Updated
“In a matter of minutes, it was all taken away."
- Updated
Concord Police say the suspect headed toward the Parkway Station Apartments following the shooting.
- Updated
CONCORD – Results from Tuesday’s state playoff games involving high school basketball teams from Cabarrus County:
CONCORD – Results from Saturday’s state playoff games involving high school basketball teams from Cabarrus County:
- Updated
It's back.
A solid value ETF is a good diversifier, particularly in this market as value has outperformed growth.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALLL: Previously perfect Vikings’ defensive dominance comes too late in West finals loss to Lions
- Updated
MORGANTON – The hundreds of Central Cabarrus boys basketball fans, if not more, who drove 90-plus miles to their team’s Class 3A West Regional…