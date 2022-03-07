 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Locust - $325,990

With its covered front porch, the McPherson has a welcoming wide entry leading to a traditional dining room that's perfect for entertaining.. Both the kitchen and family room live to the rear of the home, with convenient access to the yard from the kitchen area. Unexpected luxuries upstairs include a dedicated, private sitting area in the owner's suite, as well as an open loft area. Three secondary bedrooms and a full bath are all located off of the loft, as is an ample laundry room.

