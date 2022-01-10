 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Locust - $342,990

  Updated
If you love the architecture that Charleston is known for, look no further than the Charleston plan.. You'll immediately be drawn to the covered front porch and balcony off the second floor. Inside, you'll be amazed by the counter space in the open, expansive kitchen. All of the spaces in this home are large and inviting, including the four upstairs bedrooms. Simply charming!

