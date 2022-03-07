 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Locust - $345,990

4 Bedroom Home in Locust - $345,990

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Locust - $345,990

Our top-selling plan, the Buffington delights with its massive second-floor owner's suite privately tucked away on the same level as its three additional bedrooms.. Unexpected luxuries on the first floor include a planning desk, mud room, and kitchen island open to the family room. Flex space on this floor offers the choice of living, dining, study or fifth bedroom.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts