Our top-selling plan, the Buffington delights with its massive second-floor owner's suite privately tucked away on the same level as its three additional bedrooms.. Unexpected luxuries on the first floor include a planning desk, mud room, and kitchen island open to the family room. Flex space on this floor offers the choice of living, dining, study or fifth bedroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Locust - $345,990
