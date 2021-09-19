4 Bedroom Home in Locust - $374,900

This Beautiful 4Bd Home Has It All! Live outside Charlotte's high tax area & move to Locust, just 20 minutes away from Charlotte to find your 4 bedroom dream home. Perfect retreat, sprawling home is on a generous half acre wooded lot with a gorgeous private inground pool. Completely renovated throughout 2018/19. Maintenance free brick & vinyl exterior. So much fun in your large family room and bar. The kitchen has it all, newer Tuscan stainless appliances, granite, custom cabinetry, & subway tile. Gorgeous flooring; wood, laminate, new carpet & tile floors throughout. 2nd floor has been re-carpeted July 2021. All newer windows w/lifetime warranty. Crawl completely conditioned. Lots of parking, separate carport & detached 1 car metal garage w/power. All the beautiful appliances will convey, so will pool equipment. 2017 HVAC & 2017 basement mini splits. Fun laundry chute to your beautiful laundry room. Fabulous community & schools. No HOAs!