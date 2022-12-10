 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Locust - $383,000

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in sought-after Locust location now on the market. The spacious kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a center island. In the living room, a neutral color palette and an abundance of natural light create a gorgeous space to relax or gather. The primary bedroom features beautiful hardwood floors. The patio and large back yard make perfect spaces to entertain or simply enjoy the sun. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity!

