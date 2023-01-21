 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Locust - $384,000

Your dream home is waiting for you! Windows create a light filled interior with well placed neutral accents. This kitchen has everything you need! A center island, walk in pantry, and stylish backsplash accent will have you looking forward to cooking. Head to the spacious primary suite with good layout and closet included. Other bedrooms provide nice flexible living space. The primary bathroom is fully equipped with a separate tub and shower, double sinks, and plenty of under sink storage. Take it easy in the fenced in back yard. The sitting area makes it great for BBQs! Hurry, this won’t last long!

