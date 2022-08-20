4 Bedroom Home in Locust - $409,900

Welcome Home! This beautiful 2 story single family home is located in whispering hills close to the locust town center. Open floor plan, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage is a must see. Upon entry a formal dining room is off to the right, the kitchen has an extra large island, breakfast nook, SS appliances, granite countertops, and a butlers pantry. An office or den is located off of the family room. 2nd floor laundry, large bedrooms, & an owners suite equipped with double vanities & walk in closet. Outside features a quaint patio & lots of yard space. Adjacent to the driveway is a basketball hoop.