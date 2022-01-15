4 Bedroom Home in Locust - $425,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Whispering Hills is one to see! Open floorplan, stunning engineered hardwood floors, large kitchen island, fully upgraded everything - top to bottom! Gorgeous custom made sliding barn door in the Primary WIC. Enjoy private views in the fenced in backyard. Sought after premium lot in a caul-de-sac. This one won't last long, come and see it while you can!

