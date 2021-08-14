Are you looking for an arts & crafts home on a cul-de-sac lot w/ covered front porch and the bells & whistles in Western Stanly County? This is a MUST See! Main level boasts an open kitchen, shaker cabinets, granite throughout, island, walk-in pantry, w/ appliance package, dining area, office, laundry room, split bedroom floor plan. 10’ ceilings in main living area, 9’ ceilings in bedrooms, Large covered rear porch for gatherings & entertainment. LVT flooring on main, with carpet on 2nd floor. The master bedroom include a tray ceiling w/ indirect lighting, master bathroom has cultured marble shower, soaker tub & large walk-in master closet. Heated & cooled via central HVAC on main level & separate ductless mini-split system for upstairs. 2nd Level has 4th bedroom & full bathroom. 2 car garage, w/ storage and separate storage on the rear of the house. HOA w/ low annual fees & within walking distance to community pool. Close to schools, restaurants & shopping.
4 Bedroom Home in Locust - $429,000
