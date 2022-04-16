4 Bedroom Home in Locust - $469,900

Welcome home to this immaculate ranch built in the latter part of 2020! Move in ready with no wait to build! This home offers an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling and is perfect for guests in the spacious family room with an inviting fireplace with gas logs. Private master suite leads to the master bathroom which has separate shower with ceramic tile walls. The fourth bedroom has many options such as a study, playroom, or flex space. Outdoor entertaining is perfect for grilling or just relaxing on the covered 16 x 14 lanai. This home has a premium crawlspace which is perfect for storage. Granite counter tops and nice island in the kitchen as well as stainless steel appliances including side by side refrigerator make meal preparation easy. This location is awesome as it is nestled in a golf course community, and is a short, convenient distance to shopping and restaurants. Easy commute to most any location for work in Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Stanly, or Union Counties. Hurry to see!!