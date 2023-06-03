This 2-story home is in immaculate condition and located in the desirable Locust Valley SD w/community pool. The living area is very large w/ beautiful LVP flooring. There is a half bath off of the living area. The large kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite, and an island that can also serve as a breakfast bar. There is an office with glass French doors off of the dining area. All bedrooms are upstairs, with a very large primary suite. The primary closet is off of the primary bathroom and has a window. All 4 bedrooms have a walk-in closet. One bedroom, in addition to the primary suite, has its own bathroom. There is a large, fenced back yard with raised planting beds and large concrete area to serve as a patio. A covered deck overlooks the backyard and has wood-stained railings and a pet gate at the bottom of steps. A concrete driveway leads into the home's attached 2-car garage. A very well-maintained home! $500 transfer fee at time of closing per HOA.