4 Bedroom Home in Locust - $699,900

Beautiful custom country home, let the kids run. Homes like this don't come on the market often. Big open design with many extras. Large Master suite flows into a private sun room with long range views. The oversized kitchen was designed for family and friends to gather as they should. Nice formal dining room for holidays and all occasions. Huge finished basement with pool table, will make a wonderful play room/mancave. This home is a must see, it has a wonderful flow.