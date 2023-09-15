Welcome to this amazing newly renovated ranch style home located in a cul-de-sac with a fully fenced lot. This home boasts a one story split bedroom floorplan with high-vaulted ceilings, fresh paint, refinished hardwood floors, and granite countertops in the kitchen to compliment the beautiful backsplash. All bedrooms have new carpet, and the bonus room located over the garage has a wet bar with closet and an additional full bath which could be used as a fourth bedroom. The crawlspace has been fully updated (see attachments), and outside you will find an incredible dual level deck with an additional enclosed stamped concrete patio perfect for all your outdoor gatherings. This home is a must see!