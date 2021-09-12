4 Bedroom Home in Midland - $362,900

Rehab includes New: Granite Counter Tops, SS Wall Oven, Microwave, SS Dishwasher, 9" Undermount Sink, Long Neck Designer Kitchen Faucet, Beveled Subway Tile Backsplash, Vanity Faucets, Mirrors, Lighting, Door Knobs, Pulls, Hinges, Glass in Windows where needed, etc. Too Much to List..!! Also, the Kitchen Cabinets and 2 Full Baths have been Refurbished. Fresh Paint inside and the exterior has been Pressure Washed. $3,000 Spent on Refinishing the Hardwoods and Parquet. 4 Large Bedrooms. Large Great Room. Flat Lot, Screened Porch overlooks an Above Ground Pool. 2 car garage, large cement driveway, and a shed in the back. Over one acre lot..!! So, Bring your Toys, RV's, Boats, Trucks, ATV's...No Pesky HOA to Deal With..!!.