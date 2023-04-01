Escape the stress or wait on new construction and move right into this nearly new home. Open floor plan with kitchen island and pendant lighting and granite facing outward to spacious great room w/fireplace. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout main. Huge primary bedroom with deep walk-in closet and walk-in luxury shower. Dual sinks in primary and second bathroom. Enjoy the flat backyard and quiet community. Located only a mile to Rob Wallace Park with trails, playgrounds & fishing pond. Highly rated schools. Easy access to 485/Charlotte.
4 Bedroom Home in Midland - $371,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 2022-23 season was filled with accolades for the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team, particularly its coach, Jim Baker, and leading sco…
Changes are coming in the Concord Mills area. It’s time to sign up for swim lessons. Does anybody know Bubba’s phone number?
CONCORD — Barber-Scotia College officials have a five-year plan to restore the historically Black college to its former glory in serving the c…
The following is a statement from Barber-Scotia College:
Mark Plemmons, The Independent Tribune editor and a friend, asked me, “What’s happening in your denomination?” In three columns, let me share …