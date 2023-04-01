Escape the stress or wait on new construction and move right into this nearly new home. Open floor plan with kitchen island and pendant lighting and granite facing outward to spacious great room w/fireplace. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout main. Huge primary bedroom with deep walk-in closet and walk-in luxury shower. Dual sinks in primary and second bathroom. Enjoy the flat backyard and quiet community. Located only a mile to Rob Wallace Park with trails, playgrounds & fishing pond. Highly rated schools. Easy access to 485/Charlotte.