 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Midland - $380,000

4 Bedroom Home in Midland - $380,000

ADORABLE CABARRUS COUNTY home offers 4 bedrooms, and 3baths and loft area. Enjoy cooking in this beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and upgraded cabinets while guest/family gather around kitchen island. Don't miss out on backyard grilling prefect for summer cookouts and fun.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts