 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Midland - $380,000

4 Bedroom Home in Midland - $380,000

Beautiful Fox Creek home, with lovely open concept for entertainment & plenty of natural light and large windows. Spacious first floor features living room, cozy breakfast area with sliding door access to patio! The primary bedroom is spacious with an oversized walk-in closet. Primary bathroom has spacious vanity, shower & large tub. Cozy loft area upstairs between bedrooms. Widened driveway allows easy parking! Location is a wonderful balance of natural living with nearby wooded areas. This amazing home has easy access to I-485, and convenient shopping.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts