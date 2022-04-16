4 Bedroom Home in Midland - $380,000

Beautiful Fox Creek home, with lovely open concept for entertainment & plenty of natural light and large windows. Spacious first floor features living room, cozy breakfast area with sliding door access to patio! The primary bedroom is spacious with an oversized walk-in closet. Primary bathroom has spacious vanity, shower & large tub. Cozy loft area upstairs between bedrooms. Widened driveway allows easy parking! Location is a wonderful balance of natural living with nearby wooded areas. This amazing home has easy access to I-485, and convenient shopping.