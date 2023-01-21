 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Midland - $390,000

Imagine moving right into this 4 year young home minus the delays and hassle of a new build. Plenty of room for the cook/entertainer. Open flowy floorplan with kitchen island adjoined by bright sunny flex room. Huge primary bedroom with deep walk-in closet and walk-in luxury shower. Both primary and second bath have dual sinks. Enjoy your flat backyard and quiet community. Located only a mile to Rob Wallace Park with trails, playgrounds & fishing pond. Easy access to 485 and Charlotte.

