 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Midland - $399,000

4 Bedroom Home in Midland - $399,000

4 Bedroom Home in Midland - $399,000

Don't miss out on this immaculate beauty! 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home sitting on nearly a half acre. Enormous kitchen with lots of cabinets, island, separate dining room and open to living room. Huge private fenced back yard with covered patio. Freshly painted. Garage workshop. No HOA.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts