4 Bedroom Home in Midland - $485,000

Nestled on a peaceful cul-de-sac lot, this one owner ranch house w/ basement is waiting for you to make it your new home. Large lot on almost 3 acres backs up to a private tree lined area. Property line extends to the middle of Little Meadow Creek & includes 700+ ft of creek. This well maintained home boasts 2015 roof & gutters, 2021 basement HVAC, 2019 water heater, 2016 dishwasher, a water treatment system in the basement, & a 2021 well pressure tank. Owner's suite features his/her vanity, soaking tub, separate step in shower w/ double separately controlled shower heads, & a walk in closet. Family room features LED recessed lighting, w/ vaulted ceiling. Rocking chair front porch & oversized patio pad in the backyard make entertaining a breeze. Large basement area houses an office, huge workshop, play area, oversized laundry room & tons of unfinished storage space that the new owner can make uniquely their own. Common area has access to Rocky River!