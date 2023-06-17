Welcome to 10063 Carousel Corral Drive, a stunning and spacious home located in the heart of Midland, North Carolina. This property boasts an array of luxurious features that are sure to impress even the most discerning buyer. From the sleek stainless steel appliances and gorgeous granite countertops in the kitchen to the expansive family room perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing with loved ones, this home has it all. With a bedroom downstairs, you'll have plenty of space for hosting visitors or creating your own private oasis away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. The upper level features a large loft area and the remaining bedrooms including other primary. The attention to detail throughout this home is truly unmatched - every corner exudes elegance and sophistication. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity - schedule your showing today!