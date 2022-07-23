4 Bedroom Home in Midland - $515,000

Welcome home! Don't miss out on this Beautiful and Spacious, 4BR/2.5BTH on a large lot! Spacious Owner's Retreat with large walk in closet and luxury en suite. Nicely appointed kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances, and designer backsplash! Main floor boasts open great room, formal dining room, and private study! Secondary Bedrooms with Walk in Closets and Loft area for additional entertaining space!