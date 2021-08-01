4 Bedroom Home in Midland - $540,000

Acreage and location! Two things that highlight this lovingly maintained true country farmhouse. Built over 100 years ago, this home sits on over 5 acres with an adjacent 2 acre lot included in the sale. Both parcels are located in Mecklenburg County. Sit on the breezy front porch and marvel the quiet while admiring the huge trees but also knowing that you are within a 10 minute drive of the local hospital, restaurants and other conveniences. This charming home has custom built cabinets in the kitchen and pantry, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, beautiful hard pine flooring and walls of shiplap found throughout. Spacious bedrooms and game room above the garage are other features. Enjoy the sunshine on the outdoor deck off of the living room or the shade while sitting under the pergola. Even take a short stroll to the pond accessible on the cleared 2 acre lot. This home has too many unique features to list. It's just waiting for a new owner to make it their own.