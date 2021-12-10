4 Bedroom Home in Midland - $550,000

Ready for your own private escape? This stunning full-brick home sits on 1.38 acres with an in-ground, salt water pool. Primary suite on the main level with two other bedrooms on main. Open concept floorplan. Upstairs features an additional guest suite and bath, bonus room perfect for a home office and a workout/flex room. The yard has been expertly manicured with attention to detail. 2 car garage with plenty of additional driveway parking space. 20' x 40' salt water pool features multi-color LED lighting, variable speed pump, large pool deck and extended concrete pad area just waiting for you to build your own cabana by the pool! Fenced in backyard. SHOWINGS BEGIN THURS. DEC.9th.