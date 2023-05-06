Beautiful Semi-Custom Home in Midland..minutes from Charlotte, Mint Hill and Concord. This Farm House Chic design boasts 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with Primary bedroom down on just over a 1 acre lot! You can't find a better combination of community, privacy and convenience to grocery, retail and restaurants. Spacious bedrooms PLUS a huge bonus room over the garage makes for ample living space. Kitchen boasts cafe appliances, beautiful back splash and dark leathered granite. This home is uniquely situated on one of the only level lots in the community. Enjoy quiet time with guests in the meticulously manicured back yard with added paver patio and deck off of the back door. Privacy is protected by the creek and woods behind the home. Back yard was just recently fenced in along with chicken coop/run in. Property lines extend past fence. Tankless water heater and additional concrete pad at driveway also recently installed.