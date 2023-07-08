Motivated Seller! Willing to offer $5K for buyer closing costs with full price offer. Beautiful 4BR, 2 1/2 BA home in the heart of Mint Hill. Main level features open floor plan with living room, dining area, and kitchen. Stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included). Recessed lighting in kitchen and pendant lighting over large kitchen island. Granite counters with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Wood floors throughout main level. There's also a small mud room area near the entrance to the 2-car, rear-facing garage, as well as a half bath. Upstairs features primary bedroom with ensuite, including double vanity, walk-in shower, and water closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms and another full bath, including double vanity. Spacious upstairs laundry room (washer and dryer included). Home is close to restaurants, grocery stores, and other amenities.