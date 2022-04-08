 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mint Hill - $500,000

Fabulous one-level living on almost 3 acres in Mint Hill! This cul-de-sac home features two primary suites on either side of the home, one added in 2017 with beautiful bath, steam shower, walk-in closet! Expansive great room w/vaulted ceilings, fireplace, wet bar, and leads to open white eat-in kitchen. Large dining room off of entry. Original primary suite features whirlpool tub, sep shower, great closet, doors to exterior. Two secondary bedrooms share hall bath. Upstairs bonus w/great attic space for storage! Outside oasis w/pool, hot tub, and screened porch, overlooking woods and privacy on your 2.98 acres! Large 2-car side load garage and excess parking! Home features tankless H2O, new well pump. Amazing opportunity on a private lot in a quiet community!

