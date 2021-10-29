4 Bedroom Home in Mint Hill - $520,000

Beautiful, move-in ready home in an excellent location, close to 485 and all conveniences. Multiple upgrades like 6 in baseboards, crown molding on the main floor, wainscoting, granite counter tops in kitchen and secondary bathroom, hardwood throughout the main level, to name a few. Flex room (office, gym, movie room) on the main level and bonus room upstairs, lots of space to enjoy. Very spacious and airy rooms and an open floor plan, large kitchen with and island/ bar. The large flat lot offers a variety of possibilities: pool, outdoor kitchen, trampoline, plenty of space to add them all. One owner home. There is a power line/ easement bordering the right side of the lot.