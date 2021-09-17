 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mint Hill - $579,100

This home is not under construction yet and this pricing DOES NOT include design options. This home is being sold with the floorplan, elevation, and structural options only. There will be 2 design appointments to select interior options. The floorplan is our popular Chandler plan with spacious living areas downstairs that includes a walk-in pantry and a butler's pantry. The premier suite is upstairs with a jack and jill bath, rec room, and unfinished bonus room.

